1Password is making it easier to find passwords based on where you are

1Password gets new location-based tools

(Image credit: 1Password)
  • 1Password app gains new geolocation-based controls
  • New ‘Nearby’ card on the homepage shows relevant data
  • After successful labs testing, it’s available to all users now

1Password has added new geolocation-based features to help users get access to passwords, PINs and codes, allowing password manager users to assign specific physical location to stored credentials so that they can interact with them more easily.

Senior Product Manager Danny Grenzowski explained how the app is no longer an exclusive tool for logins – many users now use it to store things like hotel safe PINs, Wi-Fi passwords, gym locker codes and alarm codes.

“Wouldn’t it make life so much easier if you had a simple, quick way to find those items exactly when and where you need them?” – he wrote in a blog post.

1Password geolocation features

1Password location-based feature

(Image credit: 1Password)

Grenzowski revealed that the idea came to light during the company’s Hackathon – a week for pausing normal day-to-day tasks and focusing on exploration and learning. After successfully trying the functionality within the 1Password labs area (where customers can get early access to new tools), the company became the first in its industry to offer geolocation-based features.

The post confirms that users can add just one location to any saved credential or code. A new ‘Nearby’ card in the app’s homescreen brings up relevant details according to location.

A full set of instructions on how to set up location functionality within 1Password is available on a separate page.

The company confirmed that “current location coordinates never leave your device,” and that location data is never stored, shared or tracked. Users can also choose to disable the feature or restrict map data loading for added privacy.

“In an increasingly mobile world, you need to rely on quick and seamless access to your digital tools and data – not just when you need it, but where you need it,” added Grenzowski.

The feature is now available for existing users and new members, with prices for the platform starting at $2.99 per month with an annual commitment.

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

