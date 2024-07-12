Proton Pass introduces Secure Links for safe password sharing

Proton Pass, creators of one of our picks for the best password managers around, has introduces a new feature for safe and efficient password sharing.

The Secure Links feature will allow both business and personal users to share passwords and other files through unique links that can be built to expire after being accessed a certain amount of times for controlled access.

The links can be shared with non-Proton Pass users as well, meaning that you or your organization can move away from the unsecure methods of sending passwords through collaboration tools, or writing them down.

Proton Pass Secure Links work across all devices and platforms, making them perfect for all workforces - from in-office, to remote teams.

According to Proton Pass, nearly half (43%) of US internet users have shared their passwords with others, with the number of employees doing the same standing at 69%.

Proton Pass offers a number of tools to build and store secure passwords, such as a password generator, but this security often stops at the door when users share their passwords using unsafe methods.

“At Proton Pass, our goal is to equip users with all the necessary tools for robust security. With Secure Links, sharing passwords becomes as easy as sending a link, without sacrificing security. Combined with vault sharing, Proton Pass not only enhances user security but also streamlines the user experience, thereby boosting productivity.” said Son Nguyen, Product Lead for Proton Pass.

Secure Links are available for all users on the Pass Plus plan, with Proton also launching an Extra Password feature, allowing users to set an additional unique password to access their Pass account.