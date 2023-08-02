OnePlus Nord 3 is finally going on sale in the UK, but you'd better hurry!

The OnePlus Nord 3 is finally going on sale in the UK, but you'll have to hurry, as the brand says stock is limited. The OnePlus Nord 3 launched on July 5 to European markets with the exception of the UK, and that's being changed now.

"We are pleased to update that our latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 3, is now available to pre-order [on OnePlus's storefront] and will be available to purchase starting August 17 at 10:00 AM BST," a OnePlus spokesperson told Techradar over email. "The first batch has limited stock and we are actively working to bring more stock to the UK. We would like to thank our loyal community for their patience while we resolve our fulfilment challenges. We would also like to reaffirm that OnePlus remains committed to the UK and will continue to launch more products in the region.’’

The Nord 3 variant currently being sold is the model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the most powerful one. It will cost £499 (roughly $633/AU$968) at launch. Presumably, OnePlus will make the cheaper variants available in the coming weeks to months. The company has not shared plans to make the Nord 3 available in the US at this time.

A midrange marvel?

OnePlus's Nord 3 is aimed at a tech-literate, price-sensitive audience that would strongly consider phones such as the Google Pixel 7a and the Nothing Phone 2, both of which either cost the same or slightly more.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is chock-full of appealing specs. These include its 16GB of RAM, perfect for playing games, a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quick charger in the box that reaches 80W. This means that it has more RAM than the Pixel 7a and Nothing Phone 2 both, and it charges faster to boot.

It could be one of the best cheap phones for those who want the most bang for their buck, provided OnePlus sorts out its supply issues and drives the price down.