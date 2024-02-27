The Nothing Phone 2a was just shown off in person. And we were there

We're about a week away from the official release of the Nothing Phone 2a, but that isn't stopping Nothing from teasing out details and glimpses of the device, with the latest being the first in-person presentation of the Phone 2a's hardware against the backdrop of the MWC 2024.

While the company doesn't have a presence at the international trade show for 2024, which hasn't stopped it from drawing swathes of the world's consumer tech press to witness the reveal of the Phone 2a; a reveal that comes just one day after the virtual reveal the company shared online that used augmented reality.

The Phone 2a serves as a more affordable entry in the series and Nothing's third phone ever; looking to bring some of the series' now-iconic transparent design, Glyph lighting and distinct Nothing OS user experience to a broader audience.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd) (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd) The lights were low, so the camera struggled but the core details of the Nothing Phone 2a shone through, regardless. (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

In person, the Phone 2a presents itself with the company's characteristically clean aesthetics, sporting a presumably plastic frame (no doubt in the pursuit of greater affordability) that wraps around the sides; unlike the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2, which use a contrasting metal frame along their respective boundaries. The combination of the phone's width and thickness are a little cause for concern on a device with a purported large 6.7-inch display but we'll reserve judgement for our full review, post launch on March 5.

The twin rear sensors of the phone's camera sit proud and central, encircled by just a trio of Glyph lighting strips – making for the most modest example yet of the series' distinct LED systems. A ribbon cable design element runs the rest of the phone's back, although unlike the Phone 1, sadly doesn't resemble and elephant.

All about contrast

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd) A rare glimpse at the Nothing Phone 2a's front. (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

On closer inspect the white model pictured here came with black buttons inlaid along its side, while a rare look at the phone's front reveal a centrally positioned punch-hole selfie camera, set into a flat display.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis hosted the reveal and also walked the venue afterwards, brandishing both a white and black Phone 2a, confirming suspicions about whether the 2a would follow in the first or second Nothing Phone's footsteps, with regards to adopting a black of gray finish.

Nothing didn't reveal anything more than was already known at the event, with MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset said to live at the 2a's heart, while other leaks and rumors point to two RAM and storage variants and pricing €400 (about $435 / £340 / AU$665). Thankfully, we don't have long left to wait to fill in any of the remaining blanks hanging over the 2a, if Nothing doesn't spill the beans before March 5.