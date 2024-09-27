Apple Intelligence's AI custom emoji creator is going to be even quicker and easier than we expected

We've been waiting to see how Apple Intelligence's Genmoji feature works since Apple first revealed it at WWDC in June.

Now, we've finally caught our first glimpse and it's quicker and easier than we expected. Apple quietly updated its iPadOS 18 guide with steps on how to activate the custom AI emoji creator and if it works as seamlessly as it sounds then Genmoji is likely to become a massive success.

According to Apple, 'Just tap the emoji icon, type a description of the image you want—“Golden Retriever catching the best wave ever,” for example—then tap Create New Emoji.'

We have yet to see anyone try this new Apple Intelligence feature, which is expected to arrive as part of the iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates later this year. Ryan Christoffel over at 9to5Mac, however, has used Genmoji and wrote this about the experience, 'By happenstance, I was able to try out an early version of this walkthrough in action using a recent iOS beta.' He added, 'My experience followed Apple’s description exactly, proving just how easy it will be to create new Genmoji.'

Finally some Genmoji information

It's exciting to finally get some information on how Genmoji actually works as I was starting to get worried that Apple Intelligence's messy launch with no proof of these features in action could lead to another AirPower disaster.

The fact that Apple's guides are being updated to reflect how to use the feature and people outside of Apple have created Genmojis for themselves, means we can actually get excited to create cowboy frogs in the very near future.

If you want to try Apple Intelligence for yourself, you'll need one of the best iPhones compatible with Apple's AI tools. Check out our iPhone 16 Pro review to see exactly what Apple Intelligence is capable of.

