Bing search still isn't good enough to beat Google

Bing is still not as good as Google. Is it the same Bing I tried years ago? No, but in recent days my frustration with its results reminded me why Google still leads this race.

Ever since Microsoft launched the ChatGPT-enhanced Bing (also known as AI-Enabled Bing), I've put aside Google, a search engine I've trusted for almost 20 years, and performed all my searches through Microsoft Bing in the Edge browser.

I have spent a lot of time in conversation with Bing's Chat GPT. It's a great way to create multi-faceted searches that explore not just a single query but one that has multiple components, like, "How do I make a romantic dinner for two that features fish and can be completed in under 30 minutes?" Bing's Chat is really good at answering these questions and guiding you on a journey of information discovery. It's also good at exploring ideas and engaging in occasionally bizarre conversations.

The problem is that Bing Chat is not really the same as Bing Search and the latter still often fails or frustrates me in ways that Google almost never does

I'm not saying that Bing search is bad. I often get decent and detailed query results (Bing tries to stuff a lot of information into every result page, which may or may not be a good thing), but I just as often find that the first Bing result misses the mark.

For example, when I want to find something on a website through Google, I use the prompt "[SITE:URL.COM] query" which would translate for TechRadar to "site:techradar.com iPhone 15". Such a query on Google always brings back exactly the articles I need from said site. Bing doesn't really understand that query and the results show it.

(Image credit: Future)

When I searched "site:techradar.com bing ulanoff" on both Bing and Google, Bing's results begin with an ad for Microsoft Advertising followed by "Articles by Lance Ulanoff". I have to scroll down to see the first article by me about Bing. At least it is the most recent post on the topic. Google's results are a list of all my TechRadar articles on Bing. It's in relevance order, which means that the most recent post about Microsoft bringing Bing to Windows 11 is the fourth result.

By the way, I did do my Google searches in "In Private" browser mode to ensure that my previous Google activities didn't influence the result.

(Image credit: Future)

After reading a story about how people might be so excited by the A17 in the upcoming iPhone 15 that they might rush to upgrade (we'll see), I wanted to verify that no one was skipping a chip number and that the iPhone 14 has the A16 Bionic and not the A15 Bionic CPU.

I typed "chip in iphone 14" in Bing and got this result.

Bing result for iPhone 14 CPU (Image credit: Future)

I stared at that result with its huge "A15 Bionic" letters for a second and wondered if I was confused. First, I navigated to Apple's iPhone 14 Pro spec page (opens in new tab) to verify that the iPhone 14 line does use the A16 Bionic. It does, obviously, and this is something that Google knows.

Bing's confusion seems to come from it locking into an old iPhone 14 article and giving it way too much relevance. But its knowledge graph should tell it that information is out of date and wrong. Somehow, though, it does not.

Google result for iPhone 14 CPU (Image credit: Future)

It's this, a variety of result missteps, and how often I need to refine my initial Bing query to get the required result that makes me realize that it will take more than a ChatGPT-enabled Bing to beat Google.

Part of the problem is that Microsoft's Bing is less AI-enabled than it's offering a Chat alternative. That Bing ChatGPT experience is extraordinary and it should rightly have Google concerned. However, most people are still using basic Bing and when I use it, I don't have time to engage in a conversation or exploration of my query. Usually, I need accurate answers fast.

For now, that's what Google consistently provides. Bing isn't far behind but it's still not good enough to replace Google as my favorite search engine, at least not yet.