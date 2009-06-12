Solwise Piggy6 review

The Piggy6 may not be the prettiest product we've seen, but this multi-sided slab of plastic is a useful device for anyone that wants to set up a small network at home or in their office.

At first glance, it looks like a six-plug mains power strip – albeit a hexagonal one. The neat part, though, is that the Piggy6 also works as a HomePlug networking device that allows you to set up a network using all your existing electrical wiring, rather than having to trail Ethernet cables around from room to room.

The Ethernet ports allow you to connect three computers to the device and send data across your network via it. This means that you've got an all-in-one device that provides power and connectivity to multiple computers and other devices all at once.

You'll need to have one other HomePlug unit connected to your broadband router if you want to connect your network to the internet, but it's worth it.

The HomePlug network connection isn't as fast as you can get from an all- Ethernet network – it has a maximum data transfer speed of 200Mbits per second, compared to the gigabit (1,000Mbps) speeds available with Ethernet, but that should be adequate.

The convenience of this device and its ability to be set up in minutes makes it a bargain for those who want to create a small network with the least fuss.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter http://twitter.com/techradarreview