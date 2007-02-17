Rock Pegasus T12 review

Despite its size and weight, the non-reflective screen and great battery life make this an ideal laptop for commuters

With Windows XP Home, a 15.4-inch screen and a 3.3kg weight, the Pegasus T12 (£999 inc. VAT) may not seem like the perfect laptop for the commuter. However, delve a little deeper and you'll find a machine offering all-day computing.

You will find a 12-cell battery protruding from the rear of the chassis. With a whopping eight-and-a-half hours between charges, it offers superb battery life. The display is bright and there's plenty of space onscreen. However, there's no glossy Super-TFT coating. Those wanting a laptop to edit photographs or to watch films should look elsewhere, as colours appear washed out.

The trade-off for this is apparent when the Rock is used in bright conditions, with the display suffering none of the reflections that blight rival laptops - making the T12 a useful tool for the commuter.

Integrated graphics

Graphics come courtesy of Intel's 945GM integrated chipset. Although not a powerful solution, it offers enough performance for everyday applications, such as browsing the internet and watching DVDs. A score of 1576 points in our 3DMark 2003 test is higher than we've seen before from this chipset.

Build quality is good, with a strong chassis and a firmly attached display. The keyboard is excellent, offering large, well-weighted keys, making it easy to type at speed. They are firmly attached and move quietly. The touchpad is responsive and accurate and, although the mouse buttons are small, they offer a precise action.

The Rock uses the high-end Intel Core 2 Duo T7400 processor. With a clock speed of 2.16GHz, performance is impressive. We found applications ran with ease, helped by 1024MB of memory. The 120GB hard drive offers enough space for most users.

For external storage, you'll find a dual-layer DVD rewriter in place. With the ability to write to both DVD RW and DVD-RW, you'll be able to save up to 8.5GB on blank discs. There's no memory card reader, so you won't be able to transfer files quickly from your digital camera or Pocket PC.

The Pegasus T12 also lags when it comes to networking; fixed network connections are restricted to 10/100 Base-T speeds, rather than the faster Gigabit Ethernet. For wireless connections, 802.11a/b/g is in place.

With an emphasis on everyday performance and all-day usage, the Pegasus T12 is an appealing proposition for those needing to be on the move all day.