Canon HV10

Sony may have had the consumer HDV market to itself for a few of years, but Canon is starting to show an interest. The HV10 represents its first dip in the sub-£1,000 market and it goes head-to-head with Sony's HDR-HC3.

The HV10 is very consumer-oriented. It adopts the palmcorder form factor, making this the smallest HDV camcorder yet. Canon has the edge in optimal illumination. The HV10 also keeps more of its user control on discrete buttons, rather than running everything from a touchscreen.

If you're after an HD camcorder to fit in your pocket, the HV10 is a marvel. It's capable of amazing video quality in good lighting, but it does lack a HDMI port, so you'll need to use analogue component connectivity.