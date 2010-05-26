Trending

Linsar FHD1 review

Cracking hi-def pictures, but lacks versatility or extra features

By Digital TV receivers 

Linsar FHD1
The FHD1 Freeview HD receiver may not do much, but what it can do, it does well

For

  • Hi-def pictures
  • Standard-def pictures
  • Ethernet for future on-demand TV

Against

  • Interface can be slow
  • No Common Interface slots for Top-Up TV
  • No USB slot

The UK TV industry has a habit of going its own way, and with the advent of Freeview HD – unique in Europe – there's once again a situation where it's not just the big Japanese companies that can supply the right products.

With around 18 million HD Ready flatscreen TVs sold in the UK, there's a potentially huge market, so we're expecting a wave of British-made Freeview HD boxes, of which Linsar – a company that until now has been producing simple Freeview receivers – is one of the first with its FHD1, recently launched at John Lewis.

Good value, though, is not high on the list of the FHD1's attributes. While the Humax HD Fox-T2 promises add-ons like BBC iPlayer and Sky Player, and the Icecrypt T2200 features DivX HD playback and a couple of Common Interface (CI) slots, Linsar's FHD1 is bereft of these digital distractions.

The latter means it can't be fitted with add-on subscription TV channel cards – such as Top-Up TV – which could be crucial since Sky Sports channels are likely to be accessible soon from any Freeview box with a CI slot.

At least the FHD1 has an Ethernet port, which means it should be compatible with on-demand TV services (such as iPlayer and ITV Player) slated for Freeview in 2011.

Connectivity is reasonably good, though the provision of a Scart socket is bound to confuse some users – why would you pay over-the-odds for a Freeview HD box if you're just interested in standard-def channels and plugging in to an old TV?

Elsewhere on the rear panel is a digital optical audio output, HDMI, an Ethernet LAN port (for iPlayer via a software upgrade next year), RF aerial input and an RF out (for loopthrough).

The FHD1's basic front panel includes controls for standby, and channel up/down beside a display that shows the channel number you're watching.