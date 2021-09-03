You can now access all your Google Workspace files offline

Editing files on the go through Google Workspace is now easier than ever thanks to a new update to Google Drive.

Google has revealed that users will be able to access files such as Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides in Chrome, even if you aren't connected to the internet.

The move could be great news for workers on the go and looking for better online collaboration, especially as more and more employees begin to head back to the office following the pandemic.

Google Drive offline

"Google Drive stores your most important files, whether they are Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDFs, images or the hundreds of other file types we support today," the company wrote in a blog post. "Today, we are announcing more ways to make sure you can make them all accessible to you even when your internet connection is unavailable."

Users simply need to load up Google Drive (when they have an internet connection) and mark which files they want available offline. The files can then be opened from your browser when offline.

ChromeOS users are also able to use the existing Files app on their Chromebook device to access and select Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files to be available when offline - meaning there's no need to open up Google Drive at all.

Google originally began trialling the feature in beta testing back in 2019, although only non-Google files such as PDFs and Microsoft Office files were applicable.

Now though, the feature is getting a general roll out, and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, with all file types supported. Google did note that non-Google files such as those mentioned will need to be opened using apps installed on your computer through Google Drive Web when offline.

Google added that Cloud Identity Free, Cloud Identity Premium, G Suite Basic and Business customers will also be able to use the service, which is available on personal accounts as well.