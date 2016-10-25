Xiaomi Mi Note 2 looks like the perfect Galaxy Note 7 replacement

Xiaomi is an up and coming Chinese manufacturer you may not know much about, and it has just made a device that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

It features a 5.7-inch 2K OLED display, but this is a curved option; one of the first times we've seen the bendable screen tech outside of Samsung's Galaxy range.

Design wise there’s a metallic frame, there’s a fingerprint sensor under the home button and it features a glass back.

Under-the-hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, a 4,070mAh battery and 6GB of RAM – make no mistake, this is a power-house.

#MiNote2 - front & back 3D curved glass, 5.7” flexible OLED display, SD821 2.35GHz, 37 global bands, 22.56MP camera, RMB3499 pic.twitter.com/4kfCR6ELjxOctober 25, 2016

Camera wise there’s a 22.56MP sensor created by Sony and features electronic image stabilization as well as hybrid autofocus. There’s also an 8MP camera on the front of the phone.

The cheapest version, with only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage cost 2799 yuan (about $410, £330, AU$540). Then there's a 128GB storage version with 6GB of RAM costs 3299 yuan (about $490, £400, AU$640).

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 looks to only be coming to China for now – and a spokesperson for the firm told us "it’s currently planned to go on sale in China only. We don’t have any more information about its availability in other markets."

That's a little odd, as there's also a "global version" of the Mi Note 2, priced at 3499 yuan (about $520, £420, AU$680). Xiaomi says the phone covers “global LTE bands”, suggesting it may be set to head out further into the world.