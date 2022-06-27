Xbox Series X games could soon look better than ever – here's why

Audio player loading…

Xbox games will soon receive big performance boosts thanks to AMD's FSR 2.0 tech.

The upgraded upscaling tech is now available in the Xbox GDK. This means that developers can start implementing FSR 2.0 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games, AMD announced (opens in new tab) in a recent community blog.

We've known the boost was on the way since March. Now that the tech has landed in the Xbox game developer's kit, hopefully it won't be too long before we see it supported in released games.

FSR (short for FidelityFX Super Resolution) 2.0 is already implemented in some PC titles. Early adopters of the upgraded tech include Deathloop and God of War. However, AMD's latest announcement means FSR 2.0 is no longer locked to the PC platform.

(Image credit: AMD)

The above image shows games that currently (or are planned to) support FSR 2.0 on PC. These, in addition to the vast number of games that support FSR 1.0, mean that AMD supports over 110 games with its upscaling tech. And there's more to come thanks to 2.0's implementation on Xbox.

As for what games will support FSR 2.0 on Xbox, that remains up in the air. Though we do have some clues thanks to this image. Grounded and Microsoft Flight Simulator support FSR 2.0 on PC. Both games are also console exclusives on Xbox. That could mean they'll be among the first to feature FSR 2.0 on console.

What improvements does FSR 2.0 bring?

FSR is AMD's upscaling tech, the first version of which launched just over a year ago. Games that feature FSR are able to bump up resolution through a temporal anti-aliasing technique. On top of that, FSR is also able to boost framerates for games that support it.

These improvements can be achieved by FSR with a minuscule hit to overall performance. It's a potential lifesaver for players who can't quite afford the best gaming PCs or the most powerful consoles on the market, but still want to experience games with higher performance settings.

By switching to a more efficient anti-aliasing solution, FSR 2.0 has thus far been a big improvement over the original version. The switch from spatial to temporal anti-aliasing also changes how FSR 2.0 analyzes individual frames. That means it's much more efficient than FSR 1.0 in providing more stability to higher framerate counts.