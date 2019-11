It may have been replaced as Logitech's flagship gaming mouse by the G502 Proteus Core, but the Logitech G500s is still a classic gaming mouse.

With weight customisation 10 programmable controls, and a dual-mode scroll wheel, the 8200 dpi laser mouse is accurate enough to give you an edge over rivals when playing online, even if it is a bit old.

Plus, for under $50 delivered from LogitechShop, it's a hard deal to pass up.