Here's a jetpack you'll be able to buy in two years

We thought it would be a bit smaller...

"Whatever happened to the jetpack?" is a question that's bandied around the TechRadar office all too often? But today we have our answer.

For New Zealand company Martin Aircraft has redesigned its P12 jetpack and we're told it will be commercially available mid-2014. Yes, you'll be able to go and buy a jetpack. Say it again. Feels good, doesn't it?

So let's talk money. This is going to set you back somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000 (that's US pricing). For that, you'll be able to hit 46 mph and travel about 20 miles on a full tank.

That's 19.999 more miles than this guy managed:

