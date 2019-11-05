What is the IoT? Everything you need to know

What is the IoT?

The increasing prevalence of technology in our everyday lives has meant that the world around us is also getting smarter too.,

Digital devices are not just in our pockets or our offices, but increasingly in our homes, buildings, and many places and cities. Taking a key role in helping collect, analyse and monitor data and information about their surroundings, these devices are able to communicate with each other through a massive intertwined network known as the ‘Internet of Things’.

Usually shortened to the IoT, this collective allows devices to connect and talk to each other and also to us, delivering reams of data and in-depth analysis that will hopefully increase the world around us.

Still largely a work in progress, the IoT is set to revolutionise how we live our lives, with experts tipping it to have the biggest technological impact since cloud computing.

Many consumers are already enjoying the benefits of the IoT, as popular connected home products such as the Amazon Echo smart speaker and the Nest thermostat from Google becoming common sights in buildings around the world.

But the wider world can also benefit from the IoT, with businesses being able to streamline previously complex and data-hungry processes through improved automation, freeing up employees for other tasks.

Public sector organisations such as hospitals can also use sensors to monitor patients more effectively, and local governments can monitor pollution, traffic levels, weather data, and much much more.

The IoT is growing fast, and is set to affect more and more areas of our lives in the years to come, resulting in a smart world that previously was only imaginable in science fiction.

IoT - the latest news and views

29/10 - The use of AI and ML in protecting the IoT - The emergence of AI in consumer security...

28/10 - Microsoft looks to secure the IoT with Azure Sphere - Software giant will secure the IoT with new hardware and software...

09/10 - IoT devices could be asbestos of the future - What seems like a great idea now could come back to haunt us...

07/10 - BlackBerry lays out its next steps for IoT world domination - John Chen doubles down on IoT and security message for resurgent BlackBerry...

26/09 - What is Amazon Sidewalk and how will it impact IoT? - Amazon's new wireless standard is targeting the connected home...

14/09 - IoT devices still major target for cyberattacks - Unsecured IoT devices leave businesses and consumers at risk...

29/08 - Enterprise IoT use set to explode this year - Gartner forecasts 5.8bn IoT endpoints will be in use by 2020...

06/08 - Fancy Bear hackers used IoT devices to hack corporate networks - IoT devices provided an easy way into corporate networks...

19/06 - IoT devices becoming an increasing security risk - Avast research reveals rise in IoT devices, but also an increased threat...

07/06 - Trend Micro: Prepare for the age of IIoT security - IIoT security could be the next big opportunity, Rik Ferguson tells us...

05/06 - What impact will IoT edge computing have on the data center market? - IoT edge computing has already impacted the cloud industry and will continue to do so...

31/05 - IoT attacks are the "new normal" - Rise in IoT devices has given hackers a new target...

30/05 - Why IoT security should be top of your list - Trend Micro's Bill Malik tells us about some of the most pressing IoT threats...

28/05 - Nokia wants to be the brains behind IoT - Industry 4.0 and IIoT bring major opportunities...

17/05 - 8 interesting developments in IoT technology - Useful IoT advancements to promote the idea further...

13/05 - Lenovo adds new solutions and devices to its ThinkIoT ecosystem - New ThinkCentre Nano makes the ThinkCentre Tiny look big...

11/04 - How IoT Became IoUT (Internet of Unexpected Things) - In 2018 IoT connected the unexpected...

19/03 - Mirai botnet returns to target IoT devices - New Mirai variant targets signage TVs and presentation systems...

14/03 - Trend Micro: IoT brings innovation, but also threats - 5G and IoT may mean more connectivity, but also more potential threats...

11/03 - Connectivity and beyond: new roles for mobile operators in IoT - Increasing IoT complexity provides mobile operators with new roles...

06/03 - BT uses LPWAN IoT to connect smart water network - BT partners with Northumbrian Water...

28/02 - Avast: Why IoT security should be your number one security worry - Smart homes may pose a greater risk than previously thought...

27/02 - Vodafone: Partnerships like AT&T and ARM will drive IoT success - Vodafone IoT platform boosted by new partnerships...

26/02 - SAP wants to power the next generation of IoT - SAP Leonardo IoT will help drive digital transformation for the IIoT and Industry 4.0...

19/02 - IoT technology now vital for business success - Vodafone report finds use cases for IoT are greater than ever...

05/02 - Insecure apps put half of IoT devices at risk - IoT apps lack encryption and leave devices vulnerable to hackers...

28/01 - Japanese government will hack citizens' IoT devices - Unconventional survey planned to help secure consumer IoT devices...

15/01 - UK firms can't tell if their IoT is secure - Only half can detect if their IoT devices have been breached...

14/01 - Open source may be the key to securing IoT - Adding ready-made software to IoT devices without having to write code...

09/01 - IoT devices now top priority for cybercriminals - Hackers utilise Thingbots to launch IoT attacks...

04/01 - IoT spending to reach new highs in 2019 - Manufacturing, transport and utilities will top IoT investment...

03/01 - Fake apps and IoT attacks top 2019 threats - Avast's 2019 Threat Landscape Report sheds light on this year's biggest threats...

27/12 - The Future of IoT connectivity - IoT vendors and network providers must work together...

20/12 - Malware threats continue to rise and target IoT - IoT malware and ransomware still on the rise, McAfee Labs report finds...

17/12 - Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem promises flexible connectivity and low power for IoT - New modem builds on success of predecessor...

05/12 - Top IoT standards could be compromised by hackers - Unsecured machine-to-machine deployments leave IoT devices at risk...

29/11 - Don’t bank on IoT - Trading security for convenience...

07/11 - How banks can create a successful IoT strategy - Infosys Finacle tells us why the IoT could be the key to a new level of innovation...

07/11 - How 5G will enable the next generation of IoT deployments - Canonical head tells us why next-generation networks are the key to innovation...

01/11 - What “x-as-a-service” means for IoT - It's never been easier to become a Mobile Virtual Network Operator...

31/10 - CIOs fear "burden" of IoT projects - IoT multiplies the complexity of enterprise cloud ecosystems...

29/10 - Seven critical questions every business needs to ask before implementing an IoT plan - Fail to prepare, prepare to fail...

11/10 - How interoperability accelerates IoT collaboration - Issues with connecting multiple devices and services have slowed IoT adoption...

10/10 - Enterprises expect IoT results in less than three years - IoT is no longer an emerging technology...

09/10 - Connecting the seas: How radio is aiding maritime IoT - KNL Networks says its radio network can keep ships stay connected...

01/10 - IoT technology 'vital for success' of UK businesses - Businesses of all sizes see this emerging technology as vital to their future success...

01/10 - Steak & chips: how IoT and machine learning will disrupt risk in animal insurance - Even farm animals are becoming connected in today's digital world...

01/10 - Six principles to secure the IoT - It's up to IoT leaders to take the lead in security and privacy...

27/09 - "Most sophisticated" Torii botnet targeting IoT devices - The newly discovered malware strain is building the most sophisticated botnet ever seen...

21/09 - Privacy in the age of IoT: the future’s connected for VPN - Many have asked: do ‘normal people’ actually care about online privacy and VPNs? Yes, they do...

20/09 - How can the IoT transform the sports business? - Sports venues are getting a much needed upgrade from IoT technology...

19/09 - IoT malware grew significantly during the first half of 2018 - New research from Kaspersky Lab reveals how cybercriminals are targeting IoT devices...

06/08 - Why IBM is pushing to be the driving force in the IoT - The IoT and IBM could prove to be a match made in heaven...

03/08 - Qualcomm reveals major IoT push - Chipmaker unveils its plans to help power the global IoT..

18/07 - Vodafone expands IoT range for businesses - New surveillance and energy management tools bring IoT to more companies across the UK...

17/07 - Microsoft and GE team up for major IoT launch - Partnership will see major expansion of Industrial IoT from Azure and GE Digital...

13/06 - Vodafone: 5G smartphone uncertainty means focus on core network and IoT - Vodafone UK CTO says 5G will be a gamechanger, but smartphone innovation in the 4G era won't be matched...

04/06 - Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom test NB-IoT roaming - Two operators claim trial is massive step forward for cross-border IoT...

01/06 - LPWAN is the final piece in the mobile IoT puzzle - Vodafone's IoT business is focusing on services and partnerships rather than technology...

31/05 - GSMA: Mobile operators must change to grab $1.1tn IoT market - GSMA warns that just 5 per cent of IoT revenue will be found in connectivity, so mobile operators need to evolve...

17/05 - Mobile IoT networks to be a 'core component' of 5G - GSMA says NB-IoT and LTE-M deployments are paving the way for massive IoT powered by 5G...

08/05 - Nokia snaps up SpaceTime Insights to boost IoT drive - SpaceTime Insights acquisition allows Nokia to expand IoT work...

24/04 - Telcos exploring mixed approaches to IoT - Communications providers see the potential in IoT but are taking multiple paths, Ericsson report says...

23/03 - Operator partnerships could be the key to IoT success - O2 says it wants to do more than just dish out SIMs and connectivity...

22/03 - IoT security spend to reach £1bn in 2018 - Gartner figures suggests increased awareness of threats is boosting spend...

07/03 - New internet of things security code aims to stamp out Mirai and other threats - The government is taking action on IoT security...

22/12 - Why 2018 could be a decisive year for IoT - Major report highlights struggle between competing technologies over the next year...