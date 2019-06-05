What impact will IoT edge computing have on the data center market?

Edge computing doesn’t always get the acclaim other emerging technologies get but when you consider the new experiences and services it will enable, you can see why so many (myself included) are excited by the possibilities. According to Gartner, edge computing is set to become an “innovation trigger” with mainstream adoption expected as early as 2020 alongside other enabling technologies including 5G, blockchain, serverless computing and quantum computing.

For example, as the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to expand (50% of enterprise organisations are planning to implement IoT within the next 3 years), the amount of data being generated will skyrocket. This shift will create new needs like the ability to analyse and act on data in real-time, which requires new solutions.

Over the coming years, edge computing solutions will be integral to processing and acting on the data generated by connected devices more quickly, as it will allow the processing of information to be performed closer to where it is being collected or generated. Not only will this enhance processing power to help deal with the rise in data quantities, it will also increase the speed and efficiency of data processing. In turn, this will provide real-time insights from the IoT data that is being collected, helping organisations to scale networks and capture the true value of next-generation connectivity solutions such as 5G networks.