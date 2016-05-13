Samsung's fashion-forward activity tracker to Charm us soon

Samsung Charm, the company's stab at bringing fitness tech to a fashion-savvy crowd, is coming soon. Previously just a concept, we got our hands on the device back at CES 2016 and it has gone through a series of design changes since we last saw it.

At its core, it's still the same chic, discrete module that we saw a few months ago. But, it appears that Samsung has eliminated a few of its other options for accessorizing. We're quite familiar with the band option that Samsung has stuck with, but to be honest, we wish it had pursued some of the more interesting options it showed off, like cufflinks, rings and necklaces. Not only did they look stunning, it would have been a good way for the Charm to stand out a bit more.

All said, you'll have no problem looking snazzy with the Charm on your wrist. Set to be available in metallic shades of black, gold and pink, this wearable is more than just a pretty face. It tracks your step activity and offer color-coded notifications to alert you to incoming calls and texts, or just some interaction on your Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages.

We'll miss you, necklace form factor

The Charm is packed with a 17mAh, which might not seem like a lot, but is enough to power the device for up to 14 days at a time. And as far as compatibility is concerned, it requires at least Android 4.4. Sorry, iPhone users.

We've contacted Samsung for detailed pricing information, as well as when and where it will be coming soon. It's currently available in Korea, Italy, France and Russia, but we have our fingers crossed for a full global release sooner than later.