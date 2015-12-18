Major HTC Vive VR 'breakthrough' to be shown at CES 2016

HTC is set to reveal a big tech breakthrough for the HTC Vive VR headset at CES next month.

CEO Cher Wang explained at the Vive Unbound developers forum in Beijing today that Valve and the HTC team made "a very, very big technological breakthrough" with the Vive virtual reality system earlier this month, according to Engaget.

While Wang didn't reveal anything about what this "technological breakthrough" is, or how it actually affects the Vive headset, she did say HTC will be demo the new tech at CES 2016.

Wang said that the breakthrough is also the reason the company delayed the launch of the headset to April 2016, choosing instead to rework the VR headset rather than releasing it without the upgrade.

"We shouldn't make our users swap their systems later just so we could meet the December shipping date," she said.

Still no price tag

Unfortunately, HTC still hasn't revealed a price for the Vive, though we do expect it to sit on the higher end. That's in part because the HTC One M9 maker isn't just targeting consumers with the headset., as HTC is not only targeting consumers in the home.

Wang revealed Audi and other car brands will be installing Vive headsets in flagship stores next year to offer VR test drives. Wang also hopes to entice hospitals and schools to use Vive for educational purposes.

We may have gotten a look at what HTC plans to show at CES 2016 and ship later in April, as some leaked revealed what could be the new HTC Vive headset and controllers.

We've contacted HTC about these images, but we wouldn't be surprised if we see the second-gen VR system along with any accompanying improvements at CES in a few weeks' time.