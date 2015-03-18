Presto TV feeling foxy as it announces content deal with 20th Century Fox

Presto has signed a content agreement with 20th Century Fox to bring a range of the corporation’s most popular programmes to the Presto TV streaming service.

Under the agreement, Presto TV now has the exclusive Australian streaming rights to the hit comedy series Modern Family, with the show’s fifth season (featuring an episode set in Australia) debuting on the service in the second half of 2015.

Presto TV will also be getting several other current shows, such the award-winning drama series Homeland, the violent biker saga Sons of Anarchy, the creepy series American Horror Story, the spy series The Americans, the ever popular high school series Glee, and the depressingly hilarious comedy series Louie, as well as all seasons of the classic Fox back catalogue shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, My Name is Earl, Roswell and The X-Files.

Presto a.k.a. ‘Foxcatcher’

Presto’s acquisition of Fox television content is just one example of how the service has been making big strides as of late, kicking into gear in time for the impending arrival of rival streaming powerhouse Netflix Australia.

Recently, Presto has expanded its service to smartphones, dialed up Android support, brought the Presto app to the Telstra T-Box and bolstered its line up with HBO and Showtime shows.

Whether those strides will be enough for the Presto service to keep its footing in a post-Stan and Netflix market is another story.