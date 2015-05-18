Presto promising massive library growth

Good news, everyone! The ACCC has officially given Presto, the SVOD joint venture between Foxtel and Seven West Media, its stamp of approval.

With government approval, this means the SVOD platform can now focus on the things that will help its succeed – content.

In an announcement today, Presto is promising to massively ramp up its content offering in the coming weeks to 4443 TV episodes, available across 254 show titles while Presto Movies will offer 879 movie titles, or more than 5000 hours of content.

A magical lineup

Among the expanded content will be a network of "first-run programming" which will appear on the streaming service before any other outlets in Australia.

Given the success Stan has enjoyed with this strategy off the back of Better Call Saul and Community, it makes sense for Presto to pursue this approach.

The first program Presto has rolled out with this strategy is NBC Drama Aquarius, although it's promising many similar announcements in the near future.

Following last week's announcement of a deal with Quickflix, it appears that Presto is planning on aggressively taking on both Netflix and Stan this year.

Hopefully this will also mean high definition streams in the near future.