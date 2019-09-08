US Open live stream: how to watch the tennis finals online from anywhere

We're in to the last day of what's been a fiery US Open, full of shocks and surprises - but the last tennis major of the 2019 season isn't over yet. The last two standing in the men's draw are ready to do battle and so we've compiled this handy guide for getting a US Open live stream online or on TV, no matter where you are in the world.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal is the clear favorite to add to his previous three titles here. He got past the relatively unknown Matteo Berrettini in the semis, with the much fancied Daniil Medvedev up against him in his first Grand Slam final.

US Open 2019 - where and when The US Open takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The tournament runs from Monday, August 26 to Sunday, September 8. The women's final takes place on Saturday, September 7 with the men's final closing the tournament on Sunday, September 8. Play generally starts at 11am local time each day.

Serena Williams seemed ready to make up for her meltdown in last year's final and equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 women's Grand Slam singles titles. But she fell short again against Bianca Andreescu in Saturday's final. The 19-year-old Canadian powered her way to the first of potentially many Grand Slams.

For the 139th time, the best of the best from the tennis world will come together for the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York City to battle it out for glory and to see who has the best hard-court game. This year there's a bumper prize money pot of more than $57 million up for grabs at, including $3.9 million for each singles champion.

Make sure you don't miss any of the tennis by following our US Open live stream guide below.

Live stream the US Open tennis 2019 from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem...geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching the feed overseas.

The best way to clear this net is to download and install a VPN (click the link if you're a bit unsure of what that is). We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy. So that's game, set and match for Express - but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day free trial and three months FREEwith a one-year sub 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching tennis. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other territories, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, it's not hard to see why their popularity is increasing.

How to watch Serena and the rest: US live stream

In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows comes courtesy of ESPN and ESPN 2. The action kicks off at either 11am or 12pm ET (8am / 9am PT) each day and runs until play is over for the day, typically around 11pm ET (8pm PT). Another option for cable customers is the Tennis Channel, which also has rights to the tournament. For live streaming on the move, subscribers should watch via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. And there's also coverage available of the outer courts for ESPN+ subscribers. And if you're a cord cutter that wants to catch the tennis without signing up to a lengthy, expensive plan, you could always try one of these sports streaming sites. They all have free trials going for them, too:

The best way to stream the US Open 2019 in Canada

In Canada, it's a similar deal as you've got fairly limited options. The US Open will be covered by TSN and RDS, but again, these are subscription services. Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to live stream US Open tennis in the UK:

Amazon Prime again has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK. That means Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with coverage starting at 4pm BST each day. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Click here to get Amazon Prime now Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account. Then you best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream US Open tennis in Australia

ESPN HD via Foxtel will broadcasting live US Open action every day until the Finals (Sept 9), with daily match replays (3pm – 1am) for those who want to catch up during a time that’s more convenient. Kayo Sports will also be on hand with extensive live coverage of the tournament. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

The best way to stream the US Open in New Zealand