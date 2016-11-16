Trending

These 10 epic PC gaming setups will turn you absolutely green



If you're a true PC games fan, you understand and respect the pride in a player’s setup, even if you don’t feel it yourself. If a gamer wants to show off where they get in their frags and in what kind of style, that’s fine.

That was the same kind of logic we went into "researching" this article with. That is, until we were berated with enough of this beautiful neon imagery (Instagramery?) to feel the very same shade of green you’re about to. 

So, this collection below isn’t really designed to help you so much as it is to make the feeling worse … so that you go out, upgrade and give us more awesome rigs to look at. We know, we’re awful – but, at least this vicious cycle of consumerism looks pretty!

Happy Halloween! 🎃 Being alone at home at this time is creeping me out though 😧 #happyhalloween #halloween #pcmr #pc #pcgaming #pcmasterrace #battlestation #gaming #gamer #custompc #pcbuild #instatech #desktop #workstation #tech #technology #setup #inspo #inspiration #mydesk

A photo posted by @leylosim on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:25pm PDT

This lady’s setup looks like a shrine to PC gaming – she even decorates for the holidays! And, look, she’s even platform-inclusive with her Xbox One controller. It’s no longer mouse and keyboard or bust, folks. 

And here's another angle of my gaming setup, what do you guys think?. #dell #gaming #gamingsetup #gamingpc #corsair #msi #ekwaterblocks #corei7 #5820k #asus #rog #cleansetup #logitech #xspc #setupwars #setupoftheday #deadspace #deadspace3 #deadspace2 #rgb #rgbled #red #themarker #techade

A photo posted by @stanlerd11 on Nov 7, 2016 at 6:41am PST

At first glance, it looks like Lucifer’s teenage son’s bedroom. But, seriously, check the attention to detail and what he’s got inside: a hexa-core Intel Core i7-5820K ($380, £389), coupled with parts by MSI, Corsair and EKWB cooling.

Finished this #custompc #transformers #bumblebee #watercooled #watercooling #pc #pcbuild #wallpc #computer

A photo posted by A photo posted by @marksmanguy on on Oct 21, 2016 at 7:08pm PDT

So, this one is unbeatable, full stop. Is that a Bat Signal-like thing for the Autobots logo? Does it even matter what’s inside?

Bora jogar? 😀😍 YouTube: youtube.com/hardwareextremeoficial Fallow: @hardwareextremeoficial #pcmr #pcmasterrace #pcbuild #battlestation #gamingpc #gamingsetup #setup #pcgaming #pcmodding #modding #computer #pc #custompc #gamer #gamers #hardware #gamingroom #pcgamer #pcgaming #jogos #hardware #hardwareextreme

A photo posted by @hardwareextremeoficial on Nov 15, 2016 at 5:02pm PST

This is the only way to play Skyrim: Special Edition from here on out. Who needs a VR headset at that point?

today I'm happy to announce that I have completed my Purple Setup and I'm going to show you a series of photos in multiple part you can upload the pic in your channel and spread it around you have my blessing ^_^ —————————————————— part 1 —————————————————— #Battlestation #TechAde #officialsetups #pcgaming101 #bestgamingsetupz #pcgaming #trademarkedsetups #dreamsetups #pccrazy #pcmasterbuilds #gloriouspcsetups #pc_gaming_setups #topgamingsetup #PC ——————————————————

A photo posted by @yazeed_2d on Oct 26, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

If you love purple like we do – purple GameCube all the way! – then you’re going to wish this were yours. And, note the PS4 and Xbox One there – because it's OK to still play console games, you know.

THE XENØN OFFICE - VIDEO IN BIO #xenonbuild #xenonoffice #pcsetups #pcbuilds #pclust #extremepc #sleekbuilds #nzxtbuilds #battlestations #minimalisticsetups

A photo posted by @johannesklemets on Jul 4, 2016 at 5:47am PDT

This guy calls his build and setup the Xenon, and we can see that it certainly looks futuristic. White LEDs: so, so underrated.

Got a new desk ,painted the room got a new carpet some lamps and more LED lights My PC Specs and Peripherals 1) Corsair 780t white full tower case 2) Intel i7 5820 processor 3)Asus x99 pro 3.1 motherboard 4)G-skill 16gb DDR 4 ram 5)EVGA Geforce GPU gtx 980ti Acx 2.0 SC with bp 6)Corsair H110i cpu liquid cooler 7)2 x Samsung evo 250 gb ssd 8)2 x Western Digital green 1tb hdd 9)Corsair RM 1000 power supply 10)RGB LED light strips 11)Linnmon desk from ikea 12)LG 34UC87 ultrawidemonitor 13)glorious PC gaming race white extended mouse pad 14)Razer deathadder Chroma gaming mouse 15)Corsair K70 RGB gaming keyboard 16)Alvengen Lamp from Ikea 17)Segate 1 Tb External HDD with power 18)Alex drawers from Ikea 19)Audio Technica ATH-M50X 20)PS4 controller 21)Xbox one controller 22)Alex add on unit from Ikea 23)LG sound bar NB3540 24)Vettora Chair 25)RGB Bulb #pcbuild #mancave #gamer #pcgaming #instatech #corsair #razer #nvidia #gforce #Asus #intel #ikea #gamingsetup #ultrawidemonitor #pcmasterrace #like4like #likeforlike #follow4follow #officialsetups #trademarkedsetups #followforfollow #gaming #pc #battlestation #gamingpc #gamers #games #rgb #pcgaming101 #minimalsetups

A photo posted by @sarz_92263 on Jul 30, 2016 at 4:59pm PDT

This fellow has made some brutally effective use of some RGB bulbs. And, on the inside, he rocks the same popular CPU mentioned above, but sticks with last year’s EVGA Geforce GTX 980 Ti GPU ($699, £599) – it’s a better deal right now anyway.

I did it for the manga ☺️ #lavalamp #anime #manga #gamingsetup #hatsunemiku #nzxt #NZXTBUILDS

A photo posted by @immarteeen on Oct 9, 2016 at 4:14pm PDT

Man, that is the perfect setup for a manga or comic book fan. Imagine owning a friend in Civilization VI while catching up on your Attack on Titan? The dream…

Cleared out the man cave and bought a new unit for the PC to sit on. Need some black paint now to finish the homemade rig. #custompc #iracer #iracing #playseat #homemade #blancpain #ducati #ducati999rider #thrustmaster #t300 #triplescreen #twitch

A photo posted by @ducati999rider on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:36am PDT

So, it’s clear that this guy loves racing simulators, right? Very custom setup with lots of creature comforts. Well done!

New video - The $35,000 Racing Simulator - Link on my instagram profile page, go check out the madness 🔥🔥🔥

A photo posted by @unboxtherapy on Oct 15, 2016 at 2:23pm PDT

But! Then, Unbox Therapy guy Lewis Hilsenteger has to come in and undo that pride and happiness with his LG-hooked up racing rig. Seriously? That’s what we’re up against? I don’t want to race him in Project Cars.

