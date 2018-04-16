The Australian Computer Society opens its stunning new Innovation Hub

Last week we attended the launch of the Australian Computer Society’s new offices and came away understanding how much of a contribution this group makes to Australian IT companies, particularly in the critical start-up phase.

The new Innovation Hub offers a space for start-ups to have access to office space and facilities during their initial phase, which is very generous and we heard from Aussie company Zipline, which has fully leveraged all the support the ACS offers. In particular, the ACS came on-board as one of Zipline’s first customers, using its social media app itself to help the company gain experience it wouldn’t have ordinarily.

There are many services the ACS offers to Australian businesses, including the provision of data covering all aspects of Australian IT. The Innovation Hub itself is a marvel of modern office design and technology and is located in the prestigious heart of Barangaroo in Sydney.

A new beginning

The Hub was opened by Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison. During the presentation ACS CEO Andrew Johnson explained that the organisation is "focused on supporting the development of new high-growth Australian tech products".

"The hub allows software products to be demonstrated to a broad audience, gaining important insights to reimagine the customer experience and iterate throughout the development process," he added. "Ultimately, we believe Australia can be a world leader in technology talent, and this investment shows we are committed to playing our part in realising this vision."