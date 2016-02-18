Go back to the beginning in Orphan Black season 4 trailer

Clear your calendars! April is going to be a big month for cable television, with BBC America revealing season 4 of Orphan Black is returning 10 days before HBO's Game of Thrones.

The exact premiere date for the new season of Orphan Black is scheduled for April 14 in the US, moving the show from Sunday nights to Thursday.

BBC America has also released a new trailer for the upcoming season, which sees protagonist Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) telling us that we're going "back to the beginning" - or rather, back to a connection to Beth, the clone who killed herself in episode one of the series and whose identity Sarah stole.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of all our favorite characters and clones, along with another look at new clone MK. The trailer itself is dark, reminding us of the look and feel of season 1, and it's all set to a strangely catchy tune.

You can check out the trailer for the season 4 of Orphan Black below.