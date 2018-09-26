Sigma launches a 10x 60-600mm monster zoom and four other lenses

Sigma has announced a five new lenses at its Photokina 2018 press conference, catering for every requirement from wide-angle to hyper-telephoto.

Let's start with the the mammoth Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports lens, which is the world's first 10x optical telephoto zoom lens with a tele end of 600mm. Sigma has achieved this by incorporating 25 elements in 19 groups, while the lens also takes advantage of Sigma's intelligent OS to deliver image stabilization equivalent to four stops.

The new Sigma hyper-telephoto zoom lens is available in Canon EF, Nikon F and Sigma mounts, and should start shipping in late October for $1,999, with UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed.

At the opposite end of the focal length scale is the new Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art wide-angle prime lens, which Sigma says features an optical design that will minimize distortion, control sagittal flare and correct chromatic aberration. Dust and splash-proof, the lens also features a water- and oil-repellent coating on the front lens element. There's also a HSM (Hyper Sonic Motor) with an improved algorithm for faster focusing.



The 28mm f/1.4 will be available in Nikon F, Canon EF and Sony E camera mounts (as well as Sigma's own mount). It's expected to be available in January 2019, with pricing to be confirmed.

Next up is the Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art. Designed for exceptional sharpness at maximum aperture, this lens is claimed to excel when shooting in limited light. Sigma says the lens delivers less than 1% distortion and near non-existent sagittal flare, while the lens should deliver optical results good enough for 8K-compatible resolution as well as beautiful bokeh.

Like the 28mm, the 40mm f/1.4 will be available for Nikon F, Canon EF and Sony E mount camera systems (not forgetting Sigma's own mount again). Shipping is expected to begin in October, with pricing to be confirmed.

Sigma has also launched the 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary portrait-orientated prime lens for Sony APS-C E-mount and Micro Four Thirds shooters, which promises to deliver outstanding image quality and beautiful bokeh. Sales are expected to start in November, with pricing again to be confirmed.

Image 1 of 5 Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports Image 2 of 5 Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports Image 3 of 5 Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art Image 4 of 5 Sigma 40mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Ar Image 5 of 5 Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Perhaps the most anticipated lenses from Sigma is the new 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports telephoto zoom lens.

The new flagship large-aperture telephoto zoom lens features a magnesium body that's dust- and splash-proof, while also sporting a water- and oil-repellent coating on the front element. It also incorporates Sigma's Intelligent OS, with an acceleration sensor that's capable of detecting panning in all directions. The lens comes in Canon EF, Nikon F and Sigma mounts. Sales are expected to start in December with pricing still to be confirmed.

Photokina is the world's biggest photography show, and TechRadar is reporting live from Cologne to bring you all the big announcements, plus hands-on reviews of new cameras and kit. Keep up with all the news here.