See the Nintendo Switch in action: Tonight Show live-demos upcoming console

We’ve all seen and pored over every detail of the Nintendo Switch reveal trailer since its release in October, and while the video provided plenty of conceptual footage of how the console will work, an actual live demonstration of the unit hasn't been seen – until now.



In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon today to promote Nintendo’s new iOS game, Super Mario Run, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé and legendary video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto surprised easily-excitable host Fallon by debuting a working Nintendo Switch console for the very first time.

Reggie handed the Switch controller to Fallon, allowing him to briefly play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which then led to a demonstration of the console transitioning from the dock to tablet mode.

From what we can ascertain from the video below, switching from dock to portable mode really does appear to be as seamless as the original reveal trailer suggested. It’s also worth noting that for a device that can run home console-style games, the tablet itself is surprisingly thin.

You can see the Nintendo Switch in action from around the video’s 5-minute mark.