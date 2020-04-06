Xiaomi's Redmi Band is a new cheap fitness tracker to get you exercising

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi unveiled its first-ever fitness tracker in China today at the Mi Fan Festival 2020. It’s dubbed as the Redmi Band, and it comes at a super affordable price of only 99 Yuan (around $14 / £13 / AU$23), roughly half the price of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and a suitable product for people waiting for the Mi Band 5.

Redmi’s first fitness tracker comes with a 1.08-inch color display, and the module is fitted in an edgy rectangular dial, unlike Xiaomi’s fitness bands, which are rather pill-shaped and round. The strap is available in four colors, black, blue, red, and brown.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Now, a lot of specifics about the hardware are still unavailable; hence we don’t know the exact resolution of the display. However, we do know that the company promises 14-day battery life from a single charge. The Redmi Band charges via a USB-A port at the end of the chassis itself, which means you won’t have to go looking for where you left your charging dock.

Being a fitness tracker, Redmi has loaded the band with an optical heart rate sensor. It’s a given that the wearable will be able to track your myriad daily activities such as running, swimming, and more. One absence here though, to hit that low price tag, is the Redmi Band lacks NFC, while the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 had it in certain countries.

The Mi Fan Festival also saw several other Xiaomi products unveiled today for your homes, such as smart TVs, washing machines, and smart air conditioners.

Other noteworthy launches today include two new Xiaomi smart TVs - the Xiaomi 75 inch Full-Screen TV Pro, a 60 inch model for the Mi TV 4A, and Mi Air 2S wireless earbuds. The Mi TV 4A will cost 1,999 Yuan ( ~$281) while the 75-inch model costs 5,999 Yuan (~$845). However while it's likely the Redmi Band will come to many more countries, based on precedent, it's not certain that any of these will.