Rain is forecast in Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo Sport has been on the road for a while now but that doesn't mean new things aren't coming over the horizon. This time it's rain clouds.

In a new video posted by the Gran Turismo TV channel, below, there's footage of the game's first heavy rain track in action. The video shows a rainy lap in the Red Bull Ring from behind the wheel of a Peugeot RCZ Gr. B. rally car.

The driver of the car is Coque Lopez, a racer for Williams Racing eSports. As a professional, Lopez knows what he's doing so if you think this video makes driving in wet conditions look easy, think again.

Gran Turismo Sport only has one mildly damp track at the moment so the addition of some different driving conditions will no doubt be welcomed by seasoned players looking for a new challenge.

At the moment there's no confirmation of when the wet weather update will go live but it's been expected for a long time now - all of the in-game cars are already compatible with wet weather conditions. With footage finally appearing, it's likely that players won't have to wait too long before an official date is confirmed.