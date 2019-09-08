Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev live stream: how to watch US Open men's final 2019 online

When Federer and Djokovic fell early, the 2019 US Open tennis tournament seemed to be Rafael Nadal's for the taking. But after Serena's shock loss yesterday, it feels like anything is possible for Daniil Medvedev today. It should be a memorable men's final at Flushing Meadows and you can see the outcome of this one by following our guide to getting a Nadal vs Medvedev live stream today.

US Open 2019 - where and when The US Open is taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The men's final takes place today (Sunday, September 8) with the action scheduled to start at 4pm local time, so that's 1pm PT, 9pm BST and 6am AEST.

There's no denying that Rafa Nadal is the hot favorite to take the fourth US Open crown of his career. His last came only two years ago and it's been three years since somebody outside tennis's 'Big 3' won a Slam - Stan Wawrinka at this very venue. Nadal is seeking his 19th(!) major to go one behind Roger and has dropped only one set on his way to today's final. You could say he's in form.

With the scalps of Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov taken on his route to the last two, Medvedev has certainly made a name for himself at Flushing Meadows this year. The booing from vocal American crowd seems only to have fuelled him further and he's showed just why tennis pundits have been tipping him for bigger things for a few years now. It's the 23-year-old Russian's big chance to break the stranglehold of Rafa, Roger and Novak...can he take it?

Make sure you don't miss any of the 2019 US Open men's final - follow our Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev live stream guide below - it doesn't even matter where on Earth you are.

Live stream US Open tennis 2019 from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK (where interestingly Amazon Prime video has the rights), Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage of this final from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem...geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching the feed overseas.

How to watch Rafa in the final in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the big Nadal vs Medvedev final and the action is set to kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. For live streaming on the move, subscribers should watch via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. And if you're a cord cutter that wants to catch the tennis without signing up to a lengthy, expensive plan, you could always try one of these sports streaming sites. They all have free trials going for them, too:

How to live stream US Open tennis in the UK - for FREE

Amazon Prime again has exclusive rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK. That means Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with coverage of the finals starting at 9pm BST. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Click here to get Amazon Prime now Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account. Then you best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

The best way to watch Nadal vs Medvedev in Canada

In Canada the US Open is being covered by TSN and RDS, but again, these are subscription services. Using a VPN is the way to go if you want to access an account when you're overseas.

How to live stream Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev in Australia

ESPN HD via Foxtel will broadcasting live US Open action. Kayo Sports will also be on hand with extensive live coverage of the tournament. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

The best way to stream Nadal vs Medvedev live in New Zealand