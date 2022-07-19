PS Plus Premium free trial lets you play Stray (and more) for free

Audio player loading…

Tempted by PS Plus Premium but turned away by the monthly cost? It now has a 7-day free trial for new subscribers to try out.

If you're curious about what the newly revamped PS Plus offers, you can try it for free right now. Sony is currently offering a weeklong trial so you don't have to spend $17.99 / £13.49. But keep in mind that you'll only be eligible for the free trial if you're a completely new PS Plus subscriber who's never paid for the service in the past.

It also extends to the Australian equivalent – PS Plus Deluxe – which usually costs AU$21.95. This isn't immediately obvious on PS Plus's Australian website, but the fine print on the US site (opens in new tab) states that the trial is for "PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe or Premium."

The trial will give you free reign of what's available on PS Plus Premium. The library includes some of the best PS5 games and a chunky selection of last-gen PS4 titles. Retro fans can also check out the growing collection of PS1, PS2 and PSP games.

And rounding out the collection is a roster of PS3 titles, though these can only be streamed, not downloaded. Sadly, though, the PS3 library still isn't available in Australia. Hopefully the region will get access to these games at a later date.

(Image credit: Sony / Annapurna)

Catching a Stray

Best of all, the new PS Plus Premium free trial will let you try out the newly released (and critically acclaimed) Stray, at no extra cost. This creative cyberpunk adventure sees you playing as an adorable kitty, doing its best to survive in a perilous futuristic city.

If you've been looking forward to Stray, and have yet to try out PS Plus for yourself, this free trial pretty much lets you kill two birds with one... um... cat.

And as the old PS Plus service rolled into the new, you unfortunately won't be eligible for the free trial if you were a PS Plus subscriber before the June revamp.

PS Plus's new Extra and Premium tiers are still young, having only launched last month. It's taken a rather scattershot approach to the games included in its library – especially with the older PS Now's cloud-based PS3 library feeling unceremoniously bolted on.

It's not as well-curated as Xbox Game Pass, but we're already seeing some high-profile games come to the new PS Plus. This month, for example, sees Final Fantasy 7 Remake (and its Intergrade expansion) and Marvel's Avengers land on the service alongside Stray. And for retro fans, games from older generations are set to come to PS Plus at a steady clip.

As a result, the gap between new PS Plus vs. old PS Plus is already widening. And we hope the service continues to add value like this for years to come.