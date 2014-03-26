Sony: Wait, we may put Android Wear in our smartwatches after all

After saying it had no intentions of using Google's Android Wear for its future wearable devices, Sony's now backtracking a tad.

Sony Mobile's US head Ravi Nookala previously said that the company would continue down the direction of its own Android-based platform, but now a statement on Twitter suggests we could see Android Wear on a Sony watch yet.

It read: "Lots of talk out there today. We're focused on SW2 & SmartBand right now, but door's def not closed to #AndroidWear - early days…"

Update: Looks like Sony is getting its ducks in a row. An official statement neither opens nor closes either door:

"We're excited about the potential of Android Wear to extend the mobile OS experience into wearable devices. While we are currently focused on our in-market wearable offering, including SmartWatch 2, we continue to work closely with Google as a key partner and continue to evaluate opportunities across a number of areas as we extend our SmartWear Experience."

Time will tell

With Sony sticking to its own version of Android, there looms the inevitable problem of fragmentation, and perhaps it's starting to realise this.

So while Sony will probably continue doing what it's doing for now, it wouldn't surprise us to see it adopting Google's wearable OS down the line.