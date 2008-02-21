Trending

Toshiba's new portable DVD marvels

By Portable media  

Rotating screens, DivX support, digital photo viewing - and even Freeview

The 11.8-inch ‘flat panel’ SDP120DT delivers portable digital TV and radio via Freeview

At its UK press launch today Toshiba announced three new portable DVD players. Tosh says it has deliberately pitched the three players at different needs.

The 11.8-inch ‘flat panel’ SDP120DT (see right) delivers portable digital TV and radio via Freeview, has a three hour battery life, HDMI input and can display your digital photos from a memory card. Image detail and colour is greatly enhanced because of its IPS projection system, which also means the unit has a 170 degree viewing angle for family viewing.

The 7-inch SDP71 is pitched more as an entry-level ‘travelling companion’. It also has a three-hour battery life, while the SDP91 offers a pretty desirable five hour battery life and a 9-inch 180 degree rotating screen.

Each of the models shares core features including support for DVD, DVD-R/-RW, CD and CD-R/RW. DivX playback is present on all three models, with JPEG picture viewing, MP3 and WMA compatibility also supported as standard.

See more Portable media news