Casio adds YouTube video mode to new cameras

Casio's newest cameras make videos perfect for YouTube - just remember not to read the viewer comments, though

As if YouTube didn't already have enough market penetration and brand awareness, Casio in the US has upgraded two of its digital cameras to shoot movie clips specifically tailored for the video-sharing behemoth.

The Exilim EX-S880 and EX-Z77 both sport a 'YouTube Capture' mode that shoots video in 640 x 480-pixel MPEG-4 H.264 format, making it perfect for the Google-owned video site. Casio has also thrown in a piece of PC software for uploading the resulting clips to the site en masse.

At $300 (£150) for the 8.1-megapixel S880 or $230 (£115) for the 7.2-megapixel Z77, it's clear that Casio is aiming the new cameras at photography novices of the internet generation. The inclusion of yet another new mode that produces photos the perfect size for illustrating eBay auctions only underlines that.