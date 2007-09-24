BenQ T800: slimmest 8-megapixel digicam ever

BenQ has unveiled the slimline 8-megapixel BenQ T800, which it claims is the slimmest camera ever with a touchscreen.

At 14.7mm thin, the BenQ T800 has a 3-inch touch display at the back which takes care of most of the image editing functions and other camera features. There are two ISO sensitivity modes for different shots; the sensitivity settings can be boosted up to ISO 2000 for the special portrait mode. You can also shoot movies in low light conditions at ISO 6400, still in the 30fps 640 x 480 MPEG-4 format.

The BenQ T800 has a 3x optical zoom, Pentax lens and support for SDHC cards at 4GB and above. Available in black, silver, red and white, the it's set to go on sale in early October. Price details haven't been confirmed.