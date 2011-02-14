ZTE Skate unveiled - latest Android Gingerbread handset

ZTE unveils new Skate phone at MWC 2011 - inspired by the skateboard, no less

Update: We got up close and personal with this phone at MWC 2011, so check out our Hands on: ZTE Skate review.

ZTE has unveiled its new 4.3-inch jumbo screen phone running Android Gingerbread in Barcelona this week.

If you fancy an Android 2.3 phone that is not the Nexus S, then the ZTE Skate may well be worth a look in.

While ZTE may not be the best-known smartphone brand amongst UK customers, the company managed to sell over a million mobiles to Brits in 2010.

Light Your Smart World

ZTE also announced its new 'Light Your Smart World' marketing strategy at MWC 2011 this week, covering all its tablets, smartphones and internet boxes.

The Skate (inspired by the skateboard, apparently!) packs in a mid-level 800MHz processor, an Adreno 200 GPU and fairly standard 5-megapixel camera.

The ZTE Skate UK release date is May 2011.

Stay tuned for a ZTE Skate hands on and other ZTE smartphone news from Barcelona later this week.