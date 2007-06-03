Skype slashes cost of texting

Skype is offering half-price texts to 15 countries until 10 June

Skype users around the world can send text messages for half price this week under a new promotional offer. Between 4 June and 10 June, SMSs sent via Skype's internet-based service to recipients in 15 countries will cost half the normal rates.

The 15 countries covered by the week-long Skype SMS deal are Australia, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, the Republic of Korea, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and the USA.

Skype ran a similar half-price text promotion last month, although that covered recipients in just 10 countries.

"We had such a great response from our users that we've included even more countries in the half-price SMS promotion this month," explained Stefan Öberg, VP and GM of telecoms at Skype.

Details about Skype's usual text rates are available at http://www.skype.com/intl/en-gb/campaigns/halfprice/