Super cheap 4G smartphones are just around the corner

We're still waiting for 4G to dominate the mobile space, but it's slowly filtering down from the flagship smartphones to more affordable devices - and now we can expect even the cheapest handsets to boast a superfast connection.

Qualcomm has taken the covers off its new Snapdragon 210 chip in Hong Kong, a processor it claims will bring 4G LTE to everyone.

The entry-level offering is aimed squarely at budget devices sub $100, but Qualcomm promises it will still deliver decent performance - plus it uses the firm's Quick Charge technology for up to 75% faster charging.

Low price, but no loss in features

In terms of power the Snapdragon 210 offers up a 1.1GHz quad-core processor, Adreno 304 GPU, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi and LTE Advanced (CAT 4) connectivity with carrier aggregation offering data speeds of up to 150Mbps.

What else may you be able to expect from these 4G-toting, sub $100 smartphones? Well the Snapdragon 210 can support screen resolutions of up to 720p, while camera support goes up to 8MP.

We'll have to wait until early 2015 before we see the first devices roll off the production lines sporting the Snapdragon 210, but the budget market may be about to get a whole lot better.

