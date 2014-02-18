Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet shows its face for the first time

Time for the Xperia Tablet Z to set aside?

We've heard various rumors surrounding the Sony Xperia Tablet Z2, and now we potentially have our first sighting of the slate.

Official looking press images have shown up on both the tried and tested @evleaks Twitter feed as well as a new player in the bean-spilling game - @gadgetleaks.

While the latter comes in with a totally unproven track record, the slate in the images does appear to match that of the press render revealed by @evleaks, so we're inclined to give them a bit of credit.

Is this the real deal? (credit: @evleaks)

KitKat onboard?

In terms of looks, if these images turn out to be genuine, the Xperia Z2 Tablet doesn't appear to be a great deal different to the original Xperia Tablet Z.

It looks pretty bezel heavy all the way round the screen, although looking at the screen the tablet could well sport Android 4.4 KitKat as the wallpaper is viewable behind the notification and navigation bars.

The Xperia Z2 Tablet is set to be waterproof (credit: @gadgetleaks)

Previous leaks suggest that the Xperia Z2 Tablet with the same 1920 x 1200, 10.1-inch screen of its predecessor, but will also feature Sony's Triluminos display technology for greater viewing angles.

It's also expected to pack a 2.3GHz quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD slot, 6000mAh battery, 8MP rear camera and 2MP front facing snapper.

The Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet is hotly tipped to arrive at MWC 2014, potentially beside a new flagship smartphone rumored to be the Xperia Z2.