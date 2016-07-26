Sony's upcoming Xperia flagship spotted for sale already

Sony's next flagship smartphone could almost be here, with a new handset – or possibly a whole range – rumored to be arriving at IFA 2016 in September, but someone's already trying to sell one of them.

Xperia Blog spotted the Xperia F833X for sale on Njuškalo (a Croatian classified ads site), complete with pictures and a description.

Unsurprisingly the listing has since been removed, but not before the details were copied out, with the seller apparently describing the phone as a "new model of the Xperia X Performance" sporting a 5.1-inch screen, a 23MP rear camera, a 12MP front-facing one and 3GB of RAM.

Lining up

Those specs largely line up with a benchmark listing that emerged a couple of weeks ago, except there the camera was listed as 21MP.

In any case they're not quite flagship-worthy, but they are in line with the original Xperia X Performance, which in the absence of an Xperia Z6 is Sony's current flagship.

As well as a specs overview the listing also included a couple of images, similar to some that leaked last week. They show a device with a flat top and bottom, but rounded sides, while the back is described in the listing as a non-slippery metal housing, which is a big change from the glass backs of most Sony flagships.

As ever we'd take this leak with a pinch of salt, but it does largely match up with what we've seen and heard before, suggesting Sony is refreshing the design for its next flagship, but leaving the specs disappointingly undercooked.