Huawei P6 will slip onto JB Hi-FI and Dick Smith shelves on July 15

We already knew that the Huawei Ascend P6 smartphone would be arriving in Australia by the end of July but the Chinese company has today fleshed out some more details on the handset's local launch.

Arriving on JB Hi-Fi and Dick Smith shelves from July 15, the super-slim Android smartphone will go on sale for $499 outright.

Originally available in both black and white, Huawei did acknowledge that if the demand was there, it would consider releasing the pink version of the phone as well, but conceded that the retailers would ultimately make that call for them.

No carriers, no plans

While Huawei's spokespeople were reticent to talk about their commercial arrangements, the company did concede that at this stage the phone will only be available to purchase outright through its partners at JB Hi-Fi and Dick Smith.

Which means that anyone hoping to try out the quad-core handset on a 24 month plan is all out of luck in Australia.

Measuring in at 6.18mm thick, with a quad-core processor, 2,000mAh battery and an 8MP rear and 5MP front facing camera, the P6 ticks so many of the desirable boxes, although how it performs in Australia without carrier subsidy will be interesting to watch.