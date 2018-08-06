Android through the ages: from Cupcake to Pie and everything in between

Android was announced more than a decade ago, on November 5, 2007. Since that initial announcement, the mobile platform has come a long, long way.

Android has the largest install base of any operating system, mobile or desktop. And it's not just in phones and tablets: smart TVs, cars, smartwatches and smart home devices are all powered by the little green man.

From the original beta to Android Pie through Android Froyo, Lollipop, Marshmallow and more, we track Android's rise from unlikely start to acquisition by Google and today's dominance.