Offline viewing is now available on Stan

Announced at the beginning of February, offline viewing functionality has finally arrived for the Australian streaming service Stan, with the latest version of its iOS and Android app now allowing users to download a huge chunk of the service’s films and TV shows (Seinfeld included).

In the updated app, Stan lets customers choose the quality of their downloads in the 'App Settings' section. Here, you'll find three download quality options: Quick and Dirty gives users quicker downloads with less storage used, Standard provides a balance between quality, download speed and storage space, while Best predictably offers the highest video quality and takes up the most space on your internal storage or SD card.

To make shows or movies available for offline viewing, simply go to your chosen content's episode list or landing page and tap the downward facing 'download' arrow next to your desired episode or film. This looks identical to how offline viewing works on Netflix.

Downloaded shows will remain on your storage for 30 days, after which you will need to download your shows or movies again in order to watch them. You can find your offline content in the 'My Downloads' section of the app, which you can reach by tapping the menu icon at the top left corner of the screen.