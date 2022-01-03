Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 release date, price, and specs

Audio player loading…

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 desktop graphics card is just around the corner, meaning that 2022 is bringing us our first real "budget" Nvidia Ampere card.

Of course, with the dismal state of the graphics card market ever since the release of the RTX 3080 back in September 2020, whether anyone will be able to find this card either is an open question. Still, hope springs eternal.

If you've been looking to upgrade from an old GTX card, but have been turned off by the exorbitant costs of Nvidia's recent graphics card releases, the Nvidia RTX 3050 might be your best bet to take advantage of real-time ray tracing, DLSS, and more of what Ampere has to offer.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: cut to the chase

What is it: Nvidia's latest budget graphics card

Nvidia's latest budget graphics card When is it out: January 27, 2022

January 27, 2022 How much will it cost? Starting at $249 (about £185 / AU$350), but aftermarket cards will likely cost upwards of $300 / £230 / AU$420.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will go on sale on January 27, 2022.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 specs

We didn't learn much about the specs of the RTX 3050 from Nvidia's CES 2022 keynote, but we do know that it will come with 8GB GDDR6 memory. Hopefully Nvidia will have more information available before the day is out, however.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 performance

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Without testing it ourselves, we can only go off the numbers that Nvidia presented in its keynote, which is pretty much a comparison against older GTX cards, though Nvidia did provide some concrete figures to work with.

The RTX 3050 achieves 18 TFLOPS of ray tracing performance, 73 TFLOPS of tensor performance, and 9 TFLOPS of shader performance, according to Nvidia

It will also support DLSS and real-time ray tracing, though ray tracing performance isn't likely to be spectacular on its own.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The biggest gain you're likely to see is from DLSS, honestly. And for $249, the additional frame rate boost is definitely worth it, especially if you're coming from an older GTX 50-series card.