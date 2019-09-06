Nintendo is encouraging us to get fit (again) but this time with a rubber ring

Nintendo has always had a penchant for trying to encourage us to exercise with its consoles, whether it was with Wii Fit, the Wii Balance Board or Fitness Boxing.

It's not always been the most successful endeavour but, not one to be put off by our laziness, the House of Mario seems to once again be dipping its toes into the world of fitness – this time with a rubber ring.

Nintendo has released a new video teasing a "new experience for the Nintendo Switch". The video sees people in various countries around the world using what looks like a rubbery, plastic band to exercise.

Check out the video below:

The new Wii Fit?

While the video is just a teaser, and specified that more details will be revealed on September 12, we did pick up a few details from it.

Firstly, this new "experience" definitely involves exercise. Some weird looking exercises it seems that involves bouncing up and down with said ring, squeezing it with your thighs and even using it like an archery bow.

The plastic, rubbery rings seem to have a slot for your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, while another Joy-Con is strapped to your leg using a belt-type thing. We're assuming this is for movement tracking.

It also seems the new experience will be a pretty social one, much like Wii Fit was. While some people in the teaser video were using the ring alone, most were in groups partaking in odd activities that could be dubbed exercise (did you see Rome?).

It looks like we won't find out exactly what this new device is until next week, but it looks like it'll be the Wii Fit of this generation.