New Cobra Kai season 4 trailer reveals final release date

Netflix has released a new trailer for Cobra Kai season 4, confirming that the show will release on the streamer on December 31.

After a lengthy preamble, the release date was unveiled during Netflix's Tudum event by the cast. This technically means you've had two seasons of the Karate Kid spin-off in a single year – season 3 arrived back on January 1. Cobra Kai season 5 has already been confirmed.

The trailer shows us more of the alliance of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as they prepare to take on Cobra Kai, still in the hands of Kreese (Martin Kove). It also offers us the return of Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver – first introduced in The Karate Kid Part III all the way back in 1989. The season will see Silver and Kreese teaming up as they face off with our two heroes.

Check out a trailer below:

Netflix offered a logline for the new season, too. "On December 31, the battle for the soul of the Valley reawakens. New alliances. Higher than ever stakes. Who will take it all at the All Valley Tournament?"

We're pleased to see Cobra Kai return – the show features a whole host of endearing characters, and the preposterous number of fights in each season makes it tons of fun to watch. There's just something very winning about ageing men from the 1980s beating each other up.

We've got no doubt we'll burn through this new run of episodes in no time before 2022 begins. Cobra Kai streams exclusively on Netflix.