iiNet labs launch wireless range extender

Australia's second largest ISP has been dipping its toe in the hardware market ever since it launched its first BoB modem/router.

Now, the iiNet Labs have created their own wireless extender to deliver better Wi-Fi and faster speeds within the home.

As you might expect, the wireless extender increases the range of your home's wireless network, letting you access the net from the dark corners of your home or office.

The AUD$59.95 device features WPS, so it can be easily setup with any WPS-enabled router like the BoB2 and BoBLite modems, although manual setup is possible for older routers lacking the WPS option.

Plugging directly into a wall, the extender also features a "Coverage LED" to help you determine the perfect placement for the device.

iiNet customers can order the device directly from the iiNet Toolbox.