T-Mobile myTouch Fender special edition comes to US

The US will see the launch of a special edition myTouch 3G Fender Limited Edition, with an ad campaign fronted by Eric Clapton and a guitar-like finish.

As revealed by MusicRadar, the myTouch 3G Fender Limited Edition – the Android-sporting HTC Magic outside of the US – comes with a 16GB microSD card, and is pre-loaded with Clapton classics like

Layla, My Father's Eyes, Rock 'N' Roll Heart, and Wonderful Tonight.

The handset is focused heavily on an intuitive user interface for its media playback and also allows customers to create ringtones from songs that are playing.

Modern culture

"In a modern culture that forms an essential bond between music, mobile devices and one's individual lifestyle, Fender is very proud to partner with T-Mobile on the exclusive new T-Mobile myTouch 3G Fender Limited Edition," said Mark Van Vleet, Senior Vice President of Business Affairs with Fender Musical Instruments.

"This is an exciting and innovative way to connect people to their passion for great music wherever they go, and we are thrilled to share this news with our customers and fans."

Content preloaded on the phone includes popular Android Market applications, Guitar: Solo and Music Light.

Somewhat brilliantly, other songs pre-loaded songs include ditties from Avril Lavigne and Wyclef Jean – rock and/or roll.

MusicRadar has a gallery of Eric and his Fender phone, but there's no word on any potential UK release.