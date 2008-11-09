Trending

Tough PC maker plays doctors and nurses

Panasonic aiming for harsh environment of modern hospital

Panasonic's new tablet PC machine is ideal for the modern hospital

If you've ever needed a computer immune to being splashed with blood, guts and all manner of noxious chemicals, then Panasonic has just the Toughbook for you.

From next March, the Toughbook CF-H1 will be available to Japanese hospitals eager to get a little more IT on the ward. Its selling point will be the usual Panny ruggedness, together with resistance to various harmful outside factors.

Nothing getting in

The ¥260,000 (£1,693) tablet PC is covered in a new coating that is impervious to corrosive liquids found in hospitals, including hypochlorite and sterilising alcohol.

It's also waterproof, thanks to a rubberised keyboard and a fanless design that needs no air vents.

Naturally, the usual Toughbook impact resistance and long battery life (eight hours) are the other selling points. A 10.4-inch touchscreen and the usual netbook-type Atom processor round out a pretty comprehensive package.

