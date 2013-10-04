Is this the face of Siri?

Apple's Siri has a name, and it's Susan Bennett. At least that's what Bennett is claiming, after she was surprised to find her voice being used on the iPhone and iPad voice-enabled assistant.

So how could this come about? Well it turns out that Susan has done a fair bit of voice acting work in the past, and believes her vocals were taken after she recorded for a client about eight years ago. She then came forward to CNN to reveal all.

Apple is refusing to confirm anything but CNN corroborated with an audio forensics expert who says he's 100% certain it's her. Check out the video and let us know if you think Susan Is Really Inside.

